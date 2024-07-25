Broadband restored on trial

Mobile internet still off, says Palak

The government yesterday restored broadband internet on a trial basis across the country.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended for now.

All internet services were shut down on July 18 amid widespread violence centring the quota reform protests. On Tuesday night, broadband internet services were partially restored in selected areas.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for telecom and ICT, said efforts are on to restore mobile internet and they might be able to do so by Sunday or Monday. He said they would hold meetings with the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh on Friday and Saturday.

He made the comments at a press conference at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission in Dhaka yesterday. Before that, he held a meeting with International Internet Gateway operators.

Asked about people's complaints of slow internet since its partial restoration on Tuesday night, Palak blamed it on technical issues.

However, those involved in the restoration process, requesting anonymity, said the telecom regulatory body has instructed the IIG operators to block some social media platforms.

Besides, the government instructed the internet service providers to shut down their cache servers, which speed up frequently accessed data, they said, adding that it slowed down some key services.

Asked when people can access social media platforms, Palak said they are taking experts' advice on the issue.

"Social media platforms, especially Facebook and YouTube, haven't been complying with Bangladesh's laws. They're also not taking into account the situation on the ground, violating their policy guidelines… Amid this, who will take the risk [of opening the social media platforms]?"

He said the government will send letters to the platforms seeking explanations as to why they are not complying with orders. These platforms' reopening will be considered once they promise to comply, he added.

While the government and the BTRC claimed that the internet shutdown occurred due to an attack on the data centres in the capital's Mohakhali, the sources said the outage was ordered by the government.

The Daily Star has visited the data centres in question and found no sign of damage to the building that housed them. Officials of these data centres also confirmed that the fire did not reach their offices.

However, they said the fire that partially burnt the adjacent building of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) damaged several overhead cables connected to the centres.

On July 17, after the government ordered the shutdown of mobile internet, Palak had said the decision was made in light of the current unrest in the country and to stop the spread of fake news on social media.

On July 18, Grameenphone said the government had temporarily stopped the mobile internet services in the country due to the unrest.

"We're dependent on the authorities to restart the mobile internet services. We're in constant communication with the authorities in this regard," said a statement.

The same day, the fire at the Mohakhali's Department of Disaster Management occurred.

Around 8:00pm, officials of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh, said the fire may cut 30-40 percent of bandwidth supply, leaving some users disconnected and many with slow internet.

But around 9:00pm on July 18, entire Bangladesh was without internet.