British PM Starmer pledges support to Yunus-led interim govt

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday assured support for restoring peace, law and order, and prosperity in Bangladesh.

In a letter to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Starmer said, "I warmly welcome your appointment as chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh. At such a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's history, your leadership will be crucial in navigating the multiple challenges faced by the nation."

The United Kingdom values its strong and enduring relationship with Bangladesh, cemented by deep people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values.

"As friends, we have been deeply saddened by the violence and loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who, through peaceful protest, called for a different future for Bangladesh," said the UK prime minister, according to the Chief Adviser's press wing.

"The British Government wants to support you as you work to restore peace, law and order, and prosperity to Bangladesh. We look forward to working with you and the interim government as it creates a peaceful transition to an inclusive, democratic future," he added.