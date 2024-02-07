British PM keen to strengthen economic, security partnership with Bangladesh

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing his "commitment to strengthen" the growing economic and security partnership between the two countries and to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status.

"As you embark on a historic fifth term and reflecting Bangladesh's impressive development gains under your leadership in recent years, I am writing to underline my commitment to strengthen the growing economic and security partnership between our countries and to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status," said the British Prime Minster in his letter to Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh High Commission in London shared the later dated February 7.

"Our partnership is based on a deep shared history and friendship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties," wrote the British prime minster.

Sunak hoped that Bangladesh can move forward with reconciliation in political life together with progress on rights and freedoms.

"These values are the cornerstone of the Commonwealth family and create vibrant democratic societies which attract the inward investment needed for economic growth," he said.

"I see cooperation on migration as an important part of our bilateral agenda," wrote the British PM.

"You have kindly endorsed a sustainable and streamlined way forward to return those Bangladeshi nationals in the United Kingdom illegally," the letter reads.

"I anticipate seeing that arrangement finalised as part of our wider agenda of mutual cooperation," he wrote.

The British PM said he looks forward to working with Sheikh Hasina to continue to build on and develop still further the two countries' important and historic relationship.