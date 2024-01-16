British Bangladeshi Rehana Khanam gets royal honour 2024

British Bangladeshi retired lecturer, Rehana Khanam Rahman has received this year's royal honour "Medal of the Order of the British Empire".

Rehana is the daughter of Late Alhaj Ataur Rahman who was awarded gold medal in 1967 for being the best primary head teacher in East and West Pakistan.

A humble, kind, generous, and selfless individual, Rehana has been serving humanity in many different ways following in her father's footsteps.

Rehana went to the UK from Sylhet in 1977 while she was an undergraduate student and has become an inspirational and a pioneering woman in the British Bangladeshi community.

She is well known for her community work and has significant impact on the community with her teaching, media production, writing, publishing, and civic duties.

In the UK, she balanced professional and family life, while pursuing higher education.

She is the mother of four children who are educationally accomplished and professionally successful, both nationally and internationally, in banking and medicine sectors.

Her husband is a local government officer and lives in London with her family.