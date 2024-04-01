British-Bangladeshi Nazia honoured with Freedom of Luton

British-Bangladeshi Dr Nazia Khanum, chair of the United Nations Association Luton Branch, was honoured with the Freedom of Luton, the highest and rarest recognition bestowed by the Luton Borough Council.

Dr Nazia, the first ethnic minority woman to receive this award, was recognised for her unwavering commitment to the betterment of Luton since 1983.

She was bestowed the Freedom of the Borough of Luton on March 26, by the Mayor Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif at a unique ceremony organised by Luton Borough Council.

The Freedom of the Borough is a prestigious award reserved for individuals of exceptional merit who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the community, as deemed by the Council.

This latest recognition adds to Nazia's impressive array of over 30 local, national, and international honors. In 2014, she made history as the first ethnic minority woman appointed as Deputy Lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire in the 500-year history of the Lieutenancy.