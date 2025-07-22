Bangladesh
Dipan Nandy
Tue Jul 22, 2025 05:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 07:49 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

'Bring my Makin to me'

Tue Jul 22, 2025 05:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 07:49 PM
Parents wait in agony outside ICU after Milestone jet crash
Dipan Nandy
Tue Jul 22, 2025 05:32 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 07:49 PM
family prays for burn victim Makin
Photo: Star

Outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, stands a small prayer room.

Inside, Saleha Naznin weeps uncontrollably for her youngest son, Abdur Musabbir Makin, one of the many critically injured in the Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari.

"Any news of Makin?" every passerby asked her husband, Mohammad Mohsin.

"Please, bring my Makin to me," Saleha kept repeating.

siblings burned in Milestone School plane crash
"My youngest son, Makin, studies in Class 7 at Milestone," Mohsin told The Daily Star, fighting back tears. "His regular classes ended at 1:00pm, but he stayed back for an extra class."

Mohsin added in a choked voice, "My son is not well. He's in critical condition on ventilation."

Asked whether he had been able to speak to his son, Mohsin replied, "When I went to see him, he told me, 'Abbu, take me away from here.' That's all he said. I just want to take my son home, healthy."

At the same hospital, another father, Abdur Rahim, a fish trader from Abdullahpur, was waiting outside.

His only daughter, Samia Akter, a fourth-grade student at Milestone School and College, is now fighting for her life.

He said, "I had gone to the school to pick up Samia. My elder son called and told me her class would end at 2:00pm, she was still in class. Just as I ended the call with my son, there was a loud explosion. I looked up and saw a plane had crashed into the building where Samia was."

He added, "I spoke with Samia. She told me they were waiting on the second floor for class to start when they heard a loud noise. Their teacher asked them to go downstairs. As they were heading down, Samia saw fire on the lower floor. While rushing down, she fell. Many children ran over her. If she hadn't fallen, she might have gotten out quickly. Then she wouldn't be in the ICU now."

In the ICU waiting room sat Wasimul Bari Tuhin, waiting anxiously. His sister-in-law, Mahia, is an eighth-grade student at Milestone School and College.

He said, "Mahia was inside the building when the incident happened. Her class had ended, but she stayed back for coaching. Her condition is extremely serious. She's currently on life support."

Related topic:
Milestone School plane crashPlane crash
