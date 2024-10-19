Bridge work drags on for six years

The construction of Barai Para Bridge on Nabaganga river in Narail's Kalia upazila has been dragging on since 2018.

The Roads and Highways Department initiated construction of the 651.83-metre-long and 10.25-metre wide concrete girder bridge to enhance road connectivity between Narail and other neighbouring districts including Khulna, Bagerhat and Gopalganj.

However, after extension of deadline twice, alongside multiple setbacks, as well as a revision of the original plan, the project remains incomplete even after more than six years, while the cost escalated from Tk 72 crore to Tk 135 crore.

After the construction work began, it continued at a slow pace until it remained halted amid the pandemic. Till then, only 15 pillers and 11 spans were installed.

Once the work resumed, a major design flaw came to the light, thereby requiring a revision of the original plan. This eventually led to substantial delay to the project.

The work also faced multiple setbacks, including collision of a barge with the ninth pillar in June 2020 and a recurrence of the same event in September 2021. The incidents led to severe damages to the pillars, causing further delays.

As the contractors tasked with the construction work, Jamil Iqbal and Moinuddin Bashi, could not complete the project, the work was handed over to Concrete and Steel Technologists Ltd.

Meanwhile, the project's deadline was extended twice, with the latest deadline being set for June 30, 2025.

The remaining work includes installing three spans and reinforcing the pillers. Process is currently underway to import a massive 86.73-metre-long steel arch span from abroad.

The delay in implementing the project has frustrated the locals.

"If completed in time, the bridge would have eased a lot of our troubles with commute, alongside better access to the neighbouring districts," said Moynal Sheikh, a local resident.

Ruhul Amin, another local, said as the bridge remains incomplete, it has been difficult to commute between the two sides of the river, especially in case of emergency situations.

Md Nazrul Islam, executive engineer of RHD, said the delay was partly due to a reclassification of Nabaganga river, which led to the change of original plan.

"The BIWTA initially classified the river in 'C' grade, but later we found that it is a big river. As such, significant design changes were required for the bridge," he said.

"The revised design was approved by Ecnec in 2023. We expect the construction work to be completed by June 30, 2025 under the new contractor," he added.