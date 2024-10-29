Bridge work drags on for 5 years

The Local Government Engineering Department initiated construction of a bridge over Gazipur Canal in Barguna's Amtali upazila on January 1, 2019 at a cost of Tk 4.23 crore.

The 48-metre-long and 7.5-metre-wide bridge, once completed, is expected to enhance direct road communication between Amtali and Patuakhali's Galachipa upazilas.

Even though the construction work was supposed to be completed within 19 months on September 29, 2020, it is still incomplete.

Even after extension of deadline twice, with the bridge expected to be completed by June this year, the work is still incomplete, largely due to the contractor's negligence, said sources at LGED in Amtali upazila.

More than 200 students need to cross the canal daily to attend their classes at several educational institutions located on the west side of the canal. Also, several thousand people from both sides of the canal commute on the route regularly.

"As the new bridge has yet to be constructed even in five years, we have to take a longer route for access to the other side," said Shammi Akhtar, an eighth-grader of Gazipur Fazil Madrasa.

Shahidul Islam, principal of the madrasa, said the number of students has come down due to inconvenience with commute.

According to sources, a contractor from Patuakhali named Abul Kalam Azad got the work order for the bridge's construction. He, however, later sold the work to Tanveer Ahmed Dipu, another contractor from Patuakhali.

A show cause notice was issued to the contractor on September 15 from the office of executive engineer of LGED in Barguna for abandoning the work. The notice mentioned that the work order will be cancelled unless the contractor resumes the work within seven days.

Md Idris Ali, upazila engineer of LGED, said an application has been submitted to the executive engineer requesting to cancel the work order.

Abul Kalam Azad, the original contractor, said, "I sold the work order to another contractor. I don't know why he couldn't finish the job."

Tanvir Ahmed Dipu cited various reasons for the delayed work, including the pandemic as well as hike in price of construction materials. "I have talked to the LGED's executive engineer in this regard. Hopefully the work will be completed within 2-3 months."

Contacted, Mehdi Hasan Khan, executive engineer of LGED in Barguna, said process to cancel the contractor's work order is underway.