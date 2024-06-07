A bridge without approach road

A 96-meter-long bridge over the Fatika canal in Jamalpur's Islampur remains unused over a year since its inauguration due to the absence of an approach road.

The bridge, inaugurated on January 3 last year by Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, has seen no further development, locals alleged.

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) spent over Tk 5.68 crore on the bridge, constructed by Chowdhury Enterprises.

However, without a connecting road on the west side, the bridge remains inaccessible and local farmers have been using the bridge as a threshing floor.

A visit to the area revealed that a 500 to 600-meter stretch of connecting road is missing, forcing people to use a muddy path beside the bridge to cross the canal.

Locals claim that around 50,000 people would benefit if the roads were constructed.

Anshar Ali, a farmer, said, "With no approach road on one side, cars can't access the bridge, so we use it for threshing paddy since it's left idle."

Upazila Assistant Engineer Aminul Haque cited landowner's objections as a challenge in constructing the road.

"We hope construction works of the approach road will start soon," he said.

"The department concerned is processing everything. The road work will begin soon if funds are allocated," Haque added.