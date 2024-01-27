Bridge over Boysha Canal: Six years on, still no approach roads

To connect 7,000 residents of three villages of Kharia Kazir Char union in Sreebordi upazila, Local Government Engineering Department constructed a bridge in 2006. However, in 2017, the approach road to the bridge collapsed and has remained unrepaired since then, much to the woes of locals. Photo: Star

Due to the absence of an approach road, the bridge over Boysha canal in Sherpur has been making things arduous for locals for the past six years.

To connect 7,000 residents of three villages of Kharia Kazir Char union in Sreebordi upazila, Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the bridge in 2006.

However, in 2017, the approach road to the bridge collapsed and has remained unrepaired since then, much to the woes of locals.

Visiting the location recently, this correspondent saw the villagers facing much hassle to reach the bridge using a makeshift structure made of wood and bamboo.

The local representative had repeatedly requested the authorities concerned to repair the approach road, but to no avail, they said.

"We formed a human chain two years ago, demanding repairs to the bridge's approach road, but no step was taken in this regard. As such, we are not getting any benefit from the bridge," said a villager.

"Schoolchildren, elderly people, and farmers carrying their agricultural produce to markets are the worst sufferers. Sometimes they fall into the canal while using the makeshift structure to reach the bridge and suffer injuries while using alternative routes, which is costly," said Ashraf Miah, a local.

Al-Amin Hossain, a sixth-grader, said every day his father helps him cross the canal with his bicycle, and then he goes to school.

Dulal Miah, local union parishad chairman, said The UNO and LGED engineers in the upazila have been urged to take steps several times, but to no avail.

Contacted, Sreebardi upazila LGED engineer Md Moshiur Rahman said they are trying to solve the problem soon.

Newly-elected lawmaker ADM Shahidul Islam said he will try to take quick action in this regard.