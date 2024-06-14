Bridge lies incomplete for two years

Commuters forced to use earthen diversion road

Commuters in Rajbari Sadar upazila have been suffering for over two years as construction work of a new bridge over the Mora Kumar river was abandoned by the contractor firm after they demolished the old bridge there.

Local Government Engineering Department in the upazila took the initiative to demolish the old girder bridge on the river connecting Kolarhat-Nimtala road in December 2021, and replace it with a new 20-metre-long and 7.33-metre-wide bridge at a cost of Tk 1,89,71,000.

A contractor firm from Barishal, Rupali Construction, was awarded the tender for the project, slated to be completed by June 2023.

After demolishing the old bridge and making a narrow, earthen diversion road for vehicles to cross over during the project duration, the contractors, however, abandoned the work and left the site.

The Kolarhat-Nimtala road connects Rajbari district headquarters to the rest of the district. Also, Dhaka-bound passenger buses and other vehicles from Rajbari and Faridpur use the road. Since the old bridge was demolished, plying of buses, trucks, private cars, ambulances, and all other four-wheelers has remained suspended.

At present, commuters can only use rickshaws and easy-bikes on the unpaved diversion road to cross the river and get on other vehicles.

Visiting Kolarhat area recently, this correspondent saw an around 20 feet deep ditch was dug on Kolarhat-Nimtala road for construction of the new bridge, with the diversion road beside it to allow small vehicles to ply. However, there was no signboard on the road.

"It is very difficult to use the unpaved diversion road as wheels of vehicles get stuck in deep mud and get damaged if it rains," said Mizan Sheikh, 33, a rickshaw-van puller.

Md Afzal Mollah, 24, a truck driver, said they now have to travel 7-9 kilometres more to reach their destinations from Kolarhat Bazar as they cannot use the diversion road.

Sohidul Islam, 25, owner of a shop at Kolarhat Bazar, said, "There are nearly 725 shops on both ends of the spot where the old bridge used to be. Our businesses are severely affected in absence of the bridge to connect to the road."

Md Seken Mollah, 55, a grocer, echoed him.

Contacted, AKM Rafiqul Islam, senior assistant engineer of LGED in Rajbari, said they cancelled the work order to Rupali Construction and fined them Tk 16.61 lakh for abandoning work.

"We also issued a re-tender for the bridge's construction. Hopefully the work will begin soon," he added.