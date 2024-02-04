Bridge left incomplete for three years

Residents of 40 villages suffer

The Khakuriya bridge was supposed to the completed about 2 years ago under a Tk 4.21 crore project. However, the structure remains incomplete, hindering communication across 40 villages in Tangail’s Ghatail upazila. Photo: Star

The construction work of Khakuriya Bridge on Dhalapara-Purbasinda road in Tangail's Ghatail upazila remains incomplete almost two years past its deadline, leaving residents of 40 villages with untold sufferings.

To replace the old bridge, the Local Government Engineering Department called for a tender to construct a new bridge on September 21, 2021, and tasked Dhaka-based construction firm SE Sadia & Samia (JV) with a Tk 4.21 crore project to complete it by March 20, 2022.

According to locals, the firm, instead of carrying out the construction work, hired one Saiful Islam, a local sub-contractor, to do the work.

Photo: Star

Saiful demolished the old bridge without constructing a diversion road for vehicles to pass, causing much hassles for the commuters. Later, facing protests from locals, he constructed a narrow earthen road that only allows light vehicles like motorcycles and three-wheelers to ply.

After working for a few months to construct some structures on both ends, the sub-contractor stopped working and has not been even visiting the construction site, alleged Jahangir Hossain, a local.

"Due to the bridge remaining incomplete, people and vehicles from 40 villages in the area are having to use the earthen diversion road facing much difficulty for the past three years," said Jahangir.

Several drivers of CNG-run auto-rickshaws, battery-run three wheelers, and mini trucks echoed him.

Blaming the authorities concerned for their alleged negligence, locals demanded prompt construction of the bridge.

Contacted, AKM Hedayet Ullah, upazila engineer (LGED) in Ghatail, said the contractor could not complete the construction work due to different reasons, including flood.

"The contractor has been given a reminder and he responded with assurance of resuming the work within a couple of weeks and completing it as soon as possible," he added.

Contacted, sub-contractor Saiful Islam, however, claimed that he could not complete the work as he did not get some bills. "However, I shall resume the work very soon," he added.