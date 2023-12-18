Bridge collapses mid construction

20,000 people of 7 villages suffer as it remains unrepaired for 6 months

Collapsing mid construction, this bridge in Narsingdi Sadar upazila’s Chardighaldi union remains unrepaired for the last six months. Photo: Star

A 50-feet under construction bridge in Narsingdi Sadar upazila's Chardighaldi union collapsed around six months ago, affecting connectivity of over 20,000 locals across seven villages of the union.

Constructed by the Disaster Management Division, spending Tk 88.4 lakh, no steps have yet been taken for its repair.

According to locals, the bridge collapsed even before the construction works were complete as low-quality materials were used in the works.

The tides of the canal further added to the weakening of the structures by removing soil from underneath its pillars, said Delwar Hossain Shahin, chairman of Chardighaldi Union Parishad. He said he is unaware of the time the bridge will be repaired.

During a recent visit to the spot, this correspondent saw the collapsed bridge stranded in the middle of the waterbody, with no approach road on either end.

"The construction works were initiated following our demands. However, we continue to suffer as it is of no use to us," said a local.

Contractor firm Ratul Enterprise secured the work order for this construction in November 2022 and was asked to finish the project within the next 60 days, said Md Shahidul Islam, project implementation officer.

"However, they failed to finish on time as the bridge collapsed during construction," he added.

Md Amzad Hossain, owner of Ratul Enterprise, said, "Strong currents in the canal caused the bridge to collapse, resulting in financial losses. Our request for an extension and refund were denied. We are now being asked by the relevant authorities to undertake repairs without compensation, making it difficult for us to resume work."

In response, Shahidul said, "Additional funds cannot be allocated as the contractors left the work incomplete. We also suspect irregularities from their end and have informed our head office of the matter."