Bridge collapse leaves thousands isolated

With the only wooden bridge in the area -- their only means of travel to nearby markets, schools, and health facilities -- washed away by recent torrential rains, residents of Maijgaon in the Ranigaon Union of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj are now relying on a makeshift banana raft to cross the river.

About 6,000 people living in the area have been left stranded since the collapse of the bridge recently. The bridge, constructed earlier by a local union parishad chairman, had long been in a precarious condition, according to residents.

Locals say the bridge served as a vital communication link with Ranigaon Bazar, the Union Parishad office, and Chunarughat town. Its collapse has caused immense suffering, particularly for students, patients, and farmers.

"The temporary wooden bridge was our only hope. Now that too is gone," said Mahid Ahmed Chowdhury, a resident of Maijgaon. "We are practically cut off. There is no alternative road. We demand that a permanent bridge be built here without delay."

Farmers in the area are among the worst affected, as they can no longer transport their produce -- particularly rice and vegetables -- to the local market, resulting in financial losses.

According to locals, the bridge had remained in a risky condition for years. Heavy rainfall over the past few days triggered a landslide that washed away the structure entirely.

When contacted, Chunarughat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Robin Mia said, "The wooden bridge was in a risky condition and was washed away by a landslide. An estimate was sent in the last fiscal year for a permanent bridge. While approval is still pending, we hope to receive it soon. Construction will begin as soon as approval is granted."

In the meantime, residents are calling on authorities to take urgent action, as the banana raft remains their only lifeline.