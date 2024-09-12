BRiCM scientists, officials demand removal of DG

Some of the scientists, officials and staff of Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRiCM) today demanded the removal of its Director General and Chief Scientific Officer Mala Khan.

They also called for an investigating into allegations of corruption, unethical activities and abuse of power by her.

At a press conference held this afternoon at the BRiCM auditorium at Science lab area in the capital, they said they had already sent a letter to Ministry of Science and Technology regarding the allegations of corruption and irregularities of Mala Khan of BRiCM. But no steps have been taken yet.

In the written statement at the press conference, BRiCM Senior Scientific officer Md Moniruzzaman alleged that since the establishment of the institution in 2020, DG Mala Khan has been involved in corruption, arbitrariness, using the office for personal purposes, and misbehaving with officials.

''We demand her immediate removal. Additionally, a fair investigation should be conducted to uncover the irregularities committed by Mala Khan,'' he said.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina led government on August 5, Mala Khan has not been coming to her BRiCM office. They declared her persona non grata, accusing her of corruption and collaborating with the previous government, according to officials.

Around 40 officials and members of staff, including BRiCM Senior Scientific Officer Moktar Hossain and Zabed Bin Ahmed, Scientific officer Md Abu Hasan and Mashiur Rahman, and Technician Md Tohidul Islam, among others were present at the conference.

Mala Khan could not be contacted for comment.