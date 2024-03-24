New modules launched to combat abuse among children of sex workers

Children of sex workers face high risk of sexual abuse due to their mothers' profession, said speakers at an event yesterday.

"The Formal Journey of Module", organised by Breaking the Silence, was held at The Daily Star Centre's conference hall in the capital.

Two modules to raise awareness in this regard and in turn, prevent sexual abuse and commercial exploitation of children were launched at the event.

The modules look to make female sex workers and their children aware of their rights, safety and avenues for assistance through dialogue. They also aim at highlighting the vulnerabilities of this marginalised demographic, and provide necessary support and resources to prevent future victimisation.

Around 3,641 sex workers are active at ten brothels across the country. These places are home to 1,287 children, including 653 girls, according to a visual presentation at the event.

Breaking the Silence has been focused on safeguarding children's rights since 1994, with the aim to promote awareness, effectiveness, and advocacy in underdeveloped communities, said Roksana Sultana, executive director of the rights organisation.

Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, director general of social welfare department, said,"Many such children are studying and gradually integrating into the mainstream by moving away from their mother's profession. If brought forth, their success stories can inspire others."

Dr Moktar Hossain, director of the social welfare department, also spoke at the event among others.