Breach of discipline: Another 58 trainee SIs dismissed

Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi, yesterday discharged 58 more trainee sub-inspectors (SIs) from the 40th outside cadet batch on the grounds of "breaching discipline".

With them, 310 SIs, out of 804 who started the one-year basic training on November 5 last year, have been dismissed on charges of breaching discipline just before getting into the police service.

Earlier, 252 trainee SIs of the same batch were dismissed.

A senior official of the academy yesterday confirmed that the discharge letters were sent to the home addresses of the 58 trainees.

The police academy issued show cause notices to 49 cadets on October 24 while 10 others were notified on October 21 over creating chaos by sitting randomly in training classes.

They were asked to respond within three days of receiving the show-cause notices.

The notices said on October 21 evening there was a class for trainee cadet SIs on "Various Sections of Law" at the Chamney Memorial Hall.

But the instructors found the cadets yelling and sitting haphazardly. When the instructors asked the cadets to maintain discipline, they disobeyed and continued shouting.

The notices issued to the 10 others said they did not maintain discipline on October 10 evening. They allegedly shouted and did not pay attention to a class at the gymnasium.

The notices said such "undisciplined behaviour" in a class is against the rules and regulations of the academy.

Sources said the PHQ, in consultation with the home ministry, conducted a background check on the political affiliations of 801 trainees in the batch. This check, undertaken by an intelligence agency, was conducted after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Claiming themselves to be innocent, several dismissed trainee SIs earlier said they did not breach discipline.

"I was not involved in politics, nor did I get the job through anyone's recommendation. I was supposed to take part in the passing-out ceremony within a few days, but I have been dismissed based on charges that I'm unaware of," one of them told this correspondent earlier.