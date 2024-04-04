Brazilian minister to visit Bangladesh on April 6-7

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on April 7-8 to further strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday confirmed the visit of his Brazilian counterpart.

Hasan Mahmud said there is a possibility of signing an agreement on technical assistance and three MoUs on sports, agriculture, and defence during the visit of the Brazilian minister.

A large business delegation of 24 members will accompany the Foreign Minister, he said.

"Our FBCCI will meet with them. We import edible oil and other products from Brazil. Our exports to South America remain largely unexplored," he added.

There is a great opportunity to increase trade relations with them, Hasan Mahmud also said.