Brazilian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir this morning at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The meeting, which began around 11:00am and lasted nearly an hour, focused on issues of mutual interest, including Bangladesh-Brazil bilateral relations, the current political landscape, and the upcoming national election, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed were also present at the meeting.

This visit followed a similar meeting yesterday, when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met Fakhrul at the same venue. That discussion reportedly centred on the forthcoming national polls, the prevailing political situation, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.