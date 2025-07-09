Brahmanbaria village turns into 'ghost town' after JCD leader’s murder

Arson and looting forces over a hundred families to flee their home

Kathalkandi village in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila has turned into a "ghost town" following the murder of a local Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader, with widespread violence, arson, and looting forcing over a hundred families to flee their homes.

Md Sohrab Mia, 26, assistant general secretary of the union unit of JCD, was killed on July 5 during a violent clash between two rival political factions – the Mollah and Ulta groups – allegedly over local political dominance.

The longstanding conflict between Chatalpar Union BNP President Motahar Mia (Mollah faction) and Chatalpar Union Jubo Dal President Md Gias Uddin (Ulta faction) escalated into deadly violence, said Inspector Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chatalpar Police Outpost.

Armed mobs reportedly launched retaliatory attacks on homes, torching, ransacking, and looting properties. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

In the aftermath, armed mobs reportedly launched retaliatory attacks on homes, torching, ransacking, and looting properties, including those of individuals not involved in the dispute.

Inspector Rafiqul acknowledged the challenges of operating in the area.

"Relatives of the slain JCD leader were seen guarding the area with spears, iron rods, and other traditional weapons during the looting. Even we don't feel safe there," he said.

"Our outpost is understaffed, and the village, surrounded by haors and rivers, is hard to access. Given the circumstances, moving into that area has become extremely difficult for us," he added.

A case was filed four days after the murder by Sohrab's brother, Mozahid Mia, with Nasirnagar Police Station, confirmed Inspector Rafiqul.

The case names 60 individuals, including Md Gias Uddin, BNP Vice President Md Afsar Mia, JCD Vice Presidents Sharif Mia and Jakaria Ahmed, and Chatalpar Union Krishak Dal Secretary Sirajul Islam.

The violence has also disrupted education. At Kathalkandi Government Primary School, nearly 300 out of over 500 enrolled students have stopped attending classes. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

The violence has also disrupted education. At Kathalkandi Government Primary School, nearly 300 out of over 500 enrolled students have stopped attending classes. At least 21 students from grades six to eight missed their first terminal exams, while some teachers have reportedly gone into hiding.

"Even our teachers are afraid. One teacher has taken leave and left the area. We tried contacting guardians, but most have fled. Almost no one has shown up," said headteacher Tuhina Begum.

Upazila Education Officer Md Ishaq Mia said the authorities would soon meet with the school management committee to ensure the safe return of students and teachers.

A visit to the area revealed a grim landscape: burnt tin roofs, shattered windows, and smouldering debris littered the roads. Many displaced families, including women and children, were seen sleeping under the open sky.

Mamataj Begum, a woman in her 60s, said, "We didn't support either group, yet our home was attacked by the Mollah faction. They destroyed everything. I've been sleeping in the fields. There's no food, no water. The attackers even took the tube well."

Safia Begum, whose bedridden husband was unable to escape, said her only son had taken a loan to build their house.

"Now everything is gone," she said, breaking down in tears.

An elderly woman named Sufia recounted, "We watched everything burn in front of our eyes. There was no one to stop them. My sons fled. We don't know where to go or how to survive."

Six shops at Chatalpar Bazar were also looted. Victims estimate losses of nearly Tk 20 crore. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

Kuhinoor Begum, a pregnant woman, alleged that attackers held her at gunpoint, looted her jewellery and medicines, and left her tied up.

Six shops at Chatalpar Bazar, including a rice store, mobile and bKash outlets, a hardware store, and a refrigerator showroom, were also looted.

Victims estimate losses of nearly Tk 20 crore. Attackers reportedly made off with 10 cows and over 1,000 maunds of paddy from farmers' granaries.

Shopkeeper Hamza said, "I've lost everything. Tk 25 lakh in cash and all my inventory are gone. There's nothing left but the street."

Md Gias Uddin of the Mollah faction claimed over 40 homes and several shops belonging to their supporters were also attacked, with at least five houses torched. Properties of leaders from BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and BNP's cultural wing Jasas (Jatiotabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha) were not spared either.

Meanwhile, mourning continues at Sohrab's home. Three others injured in the clash are currently receiving treatment in Dhaka.

The victim's brother Mozahid Mia demanded justice for Sohrab's murder and denied involvement in any retaliatory attacks.

Md Obaidur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) in Brahmanbaria, told The Daily Star that after learning of the tense situation, 10 additional personnel from the district police reserve force were deployed to the area.