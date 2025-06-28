Brahmanbaria rally protests port terminal lease, Rakhine corridor plan

A solidarity rally and protest march was held in Brahmanbaria today opposing the leasing of Chattogram Port's New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to a foreign entity and the proposed establishment of a so-called humanitarian corridor in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Organised under the banner of Anti-Imperialist Patriotic People, the rally took place outside Brahmanbaria Press Club this morning.

The event expressed support for the upcoming Dhaka–Chattogram road march which had begun yesterday.

Abdun Noor, a representative of the Socheton Nagorik Committee (Sanak) in Brahmanbaria, presided over the rally.

Other speakers included Md Nasir Mia, freedom fighter Motilal Banik, Zahirul Islam Swapon, Sajidul Islam, and Fahim Muntasir.

Speakers strongly condemned and protested the government's alleged move to lease out key national infrastructure without public consent or consultation with active political parties.

They also denounced what they termed an "imperialist agenda" to establish a humanitarian corridor in Rakhine and to allow the setting up of foreign-owned arms factories in Export Processing Zone (EPZ) areas.

"The interim government is pushing forward with these plans while keeping the people in the dark. If implemented, these initiatives would undermine the country's sovereignty and turn Bangladesh into a battleground for imperialist forces," one speaker said.

They called on all patriotic citizens to unite against what they see as a dangerous and undemocratic shift in national policy.

Following the rally, a protest march paraded through the main streets of the town before returning to the Press Club premises.