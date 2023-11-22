Bangladesh
Star Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar

BR postpones advance ticket sale

Star Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Railway failed to start selling advance train tickets for Cox's Bazar Express, from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, yesterday due to technical issues.

"We had to postpone selling advance train tickets for Cox's Bazar Express as our website is upgrading. However, we hope the sale will start by Thursday," said Sarder Shahadat Ali, additional director general (operation) of BR.

BR has announced to start train service on Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route by December 1.

According to the BR's rules, online ticket sales are supposed to start 10 days before the journey.

