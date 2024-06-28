BR investigating rape incident on moving train

A probe committee formed by Bangladesh Railway (BR) over the alleged rape of a woman on the Chattogram-bound Udayan Express train on Wednesday started its investigation into the incident yesterday.

On the day, the four-member committee headed by Anisur Rahman, divisional traffic officer of BR's Chattogram Division, interrogated some staffers of BR and SA Corporation--the catering company that supplies food to trains.

After the interrogation, Anisur told reporters that would submit a report by next week.

He, however, declined to disclose any information obtained during the interrogation.

Police have so far arrested four men, all staffers of SA Corporation, in connection to a rape case filed by the victim, said Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Shahidul Islam

According to the case statement, the 20-year-old victim was raped inside the train's food carriage around 4:30am on Wednesday.

She is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital under police custody.

The arrestees are Rasel, 27, Jamal, 27, Sharif, 29, and Rashed, 27.

When they were produced before a court, it sent them to jail after granting a police appeal for a 7-day remand for interrogation, said the OC.

Following the incident, BR suspended Abdur Rahim, a guard of the train, for negligence in duty and also suspended the agreement with SA Corporation.

Speaking to this newspaper, BR General Manager (Eastern Zone) Nazmul Islam, said, "We will take action against persons found responsible in the probe report. Besides, the police are taking action against the people accused in the rape case as per law."