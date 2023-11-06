BR conducts inspection run

The railway department ran an inspection train on newly constructed Dozahari-Cox's Bazar lines yesterday morning, prior to its inauguration.

The new 101-km track, built under a Tk 18,000 crore project, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 11.

The train departed Dohazari with eight coaches at 9:00am and arrived at Cox's Bazar around 12:00pm.

Hundreds of locals were seen eagerly waiting by the lines to see the locomotive. They were seen capturing its pictures with their smartphones.

"I have been in this profession since 2004 and operated trains on almost all tracks across the country, but I have never seen such enthusiasm among the people before," said Mahfuzur Rahman, driver of the train.