BR to buy 200 new carriages

Looks to expand services in south-western region

Bangladesh Railway will buy 200 broad gauge passenger carriages from an Indian company aiming to expand its service in south-western region, benefiting from the newly constructed rail line via Padma Bridge.

BR yesterday signed a Tk 1,205 crore contract with RITES Ltd of India to procure the carriages, which will help replace many decade-old ones.

As per the contract, the Indian company will start delivering carriages within 20 months from yesterday and complete shipment of all carriages within three years.

Zaidul Islam, project director, and Rajeev Chaudhary, executive director (expotech) of RITES Ltd, signed the contract at Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.

BR in March 2022 took the Tk 1,704.66 crore project to procure the 200 BG carriages to mitigate its long-standing crisis for passenger carriages.

BR made the procurement deal more than two years after the project approval. Given the 36-month contract period, the June 2026 the project deadline is likely to be extended.

Zaidul Islam blamed the delay in appointing a project director, consultants and getting approval from the European Investment Bank, which will provide Tk 1,331.19 crore as soft loan.

The Dhaka-Jashore rail line via the Padma Bridge is going to open in July, but BR may not be able to reap the full benefit of the expensive project soon, mainly due to shortages of manpower and carriages.

Speaking at the programme, BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said they have decided to operate new trains in the southern destinations with the new carriages.

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said the 200 carriages will give much respite as BR has been suffering from a carriage crisis.

Currently, BR has total 621 BG carriages, of which 37 percent of them has expired economic life, shows BR data.