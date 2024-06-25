Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jun 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 12:43 AM

Bangladesh

‘BPSA statement will encourage corrupt people’

Says Peshajibi Parishad
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jun 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 12:43 AM

The recent statement by the Bangladesh Police Service Association regarding the media and journalism would embolden corrupt individuals, said Bangladesh Sommilito Peshajibi Parishad in a statement yesterday.

The BSPP, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, described the police association's statement as a veiled threat to independent media and impartial journalism, aimed at shielding corrupt officials.

In the statement signed by its convener Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and member secretary Quader Gani Chowdhury, the BSPP said such threats are indicative of a police state.

The BSPP criticised the home ministry for requesting the information ministry to ensure media caution in reporting on police. This directive, they argued, wrongfully criminalises the media for exposing corruption.

Earlier on June 21, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it termed a "smear campaign" orchestrated by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

It claimed that recent reports against police members were exaggerated, partial and intentionally misleading.

