BPSA statement a threat to media

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday expressed concern over the Bangladesh Police Service Association's statement regarding media reports on corruption allegations against its former and current officials, calling it a threat to the media uncovering the truth.

"You have seen the corruption stories of several police officers (exposed by the media). The stories regarding corruption allegations against some other police officers are also surfacing," he said.

"But I am surprised to notice that the police association sent a statement to journalists, threatening them not to publish the truth, fearing it might tarnish their image," Fakhrul said.

He was speaking at a doa and milad mahfil at BNP's Nayapaltan headquarters.

Earlier on June 21, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it termed a "smear campaign" orchestrated by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

It claimed that recent reports against police members were exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.