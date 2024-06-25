BPSA statement a moral support for the corrupt

Says NOAB

Bangladesh Police Service Association's (BPSA) statement on some recent news about amassing of unusual wealth by former and current police personnel has further tarnished the image of the police force and provided moral support to the corrupt officials, said the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh.

In a press release, signed by NOAB President AK Azad and Vice-President ASM Shahidullah Khan, the association yesterday said the media has been threatened in the name of requesting to be more careful in publishing any report about the police force, and it is against the practice of independent media and impartial journalism.

Several reports, run by different media outlets about the acquisition of unusual wealth by former and current police personnel, have sparked discussion across the country.

In response, the BPSA on Friday sent copies of a letter to different media outlets, expressing concern.

In the letter, the BPSA urged journalists to refrain from publishing misleading reports for the sake of "public safety and public order".

It also requested the media to be "more cautious and follow the principles of journalism properly" while publishing any report about the police force.

The NOAB yesterday said the media publish reports regarding the achievements and positive works of the police force.

The media with due professionalism also run investigative reports on the accumulation of illegal wealth through abuse of power by government officials, it added.

"In case of any errors in reporting on these issues, the responsibility lies with the respective media outlet. In this regard, the institution or the individual concerned, if necessary, may take the issue to the Press Council following the relevant rules and regulations," said the statement.

Instead of doing so, the BPSA resorted to "blame game" by protesting the reports and threatening the media in the name of asking it "to be extra cautious" while reporting on the police force, said NOAB.

The association expressed optimism that the police force will continue its support for the media's efforts to implement the government's anti-corruption policies.

'WITHDRAW STATEMENT'

Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) in a statement yesterday demanded withdrawal of the BPSA statement, saying it is detrimental to independent journalism.

Expressing grave concern, the CRAB said such a statement may encourage corrupt officials.

The journalists' platform said investigating corruption and irregularities and exposing the abuse of power is part of responsible journalism.

"Recently, some reports were published on the amassing of unusual assets by some former and current officials. We don't think those reports were run with any specific intent," said the statement.

The CRAB said the language of the BPSA statement is against independent journalism.

The organisation sought cooperation from all quarters to implement the government's "zero tolerance" policy against corruption.

Earlier, the Editors' Council, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Dhaka Reporters' Unity and Broadcast Journalists' Centre issued separate statements protesting the BPSA statement.