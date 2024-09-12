Botanical Garden’s entry fee reduced on environment adviser’s order

The entry fee for National Botanical Garden in Mirpur has been revised following a directive from Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The ministry issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

The entry fee for individuals above 12 years has been reduced to Tk 30 from Tk 100. For children aged between 6 and 12, the fee has been fixed at Tk 15, which was Tk 50 previously and the entry of children aged five years and below is free.

For groups of up to 100 students from educational institutions, the entry fee has been set at Tk 1,000, and for groups of 101-200 students, it is Tk 1,500. Foreign tourists will be charged an entry fee of Tk 500 each or its equivalent in US dollars.

Additionally, an annual entry card for morning walkers has been set at Tk 500 per person.

Cardholders can visit the garden from 6:30am and 9:30am between November and March, and from 6:00am to 9:00am between April and October.

A fee of Tk 200 will be required for a new card, in case of loss or renewal of the card. The notification, issued in the public interest, will take immediate effect.