Border unrest: Ghumdhum Govt Primary School made shelter centre

The Bandarban deputy commissioner today declared Ghumdhum Government Primary School as a shelter centre for residents of three wards under Ghumdhum union.

The constant fighting between the Myanmar army and the rebel Arakan Army across the border has caused many residents to leave their homes for safety. Mortar shells and bullets have landed in Bangladesh over the last week.

DC Shah Mozahid Uddin made the announcement while visiting the border area around 3:00pm. He asked the residents to take shelter at the school for their safety.

Many families have already taken shelter at the school premises, our Bandarban correspondent reports quoting locals.

Earlier this morning, another mortar shell from Myanmar landed across the border in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union. The mortar shell fell on the courtyard of a house around 9:00am, said Md Anwar Hossain, a member of ward 5 of Ghumdhum. No one was injured, he said.

Yesterday, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Ghumdhum union.