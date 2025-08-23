Book Reading event: 3,909 students awarded in Khulna city

A total of 3,909 students from 57 schools in Khulna city were awarded yesterday for their outstanding participation in a year-long book reading programme jointly organised by Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and Grameenphone.

The colourful, daylong award ceremony was held at the Khulna District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Of the awardees, 2,260 students, including 1,222 girls from 32 schools, received their prizes directly on stage. Teachers and organisers collected awards on behalf of students from 18 other institutions.

Among the winners, 2,100 received "Welcome" awards, 1,108 earned "Appreciation" awards, 615 were given "Congratulations" awards, and 86 students received the prestigious "Best Reader" award.

Actor Khairul Alam Sabuj delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

He congratulated the awardees, saying that truth and cultural values are the greatest sources of inspiration in life's journey.

Mountaineer MA Muhit; Shamim Al Mamun, former secretary and current member of the National Election Enquiry Commission; Khulna Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Saiful Islam; Bishwo Shahitto Kendro trustee and management consultant Khalid Hasan; and Grameenphone's Regional Head for Khulna Bushra Mehreen also attended the event.