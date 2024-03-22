Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Book on Nordic influence in

S Asia launched
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:00 AM

A book titled "A New Testament" by Prof Tone Bleie was unveiled yesterday at the Residence of the Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Espen Rikter-Svendsen.

The book by Prof Tone Bleie explores Scandinavian missionary endeavours in Eastern British India and their impact on indigenous communities.

Prof Bleie's work examines the intertwined histories of Scandinavian settlers and Santal, Boro, and Bengali groups. It sheds light on missionary activities during the Santal rebellion and their role in societal transformation.

According to Ambassador Rikter-Svendsen, the book reveals a lesser-known aspect of Nordic history in South Asia. He emphasised its significance in understanding the region's socio-economic dynamics.

The discussion included insights from Prof Mesbah Kamal, Shamsul Huda, and Prof Anwarul Karim, highlighting the book's multifaceted exploration.

