Book launch discusses Bangladesh’s rising global profile

Hosted by BIISS and BEI, guests discuss Bangladesh’s significance in the Indo-Pacific region in a book launch ceremony in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

At discussions hosted by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) in Dhaka, – one yesterday and the other on Tuesday, experts delved into the significance of a newly launched book, "Bangladesh on a New Journey: Moving Beyond the Regional Identity."

Prof Sreeradha Datta, editor of the book, highlighted Bangladesh's shift from seeking global support to becoming a sought-after partner for major powers.

"Bangladesh's significance has grown in the Indo-Pacific. Its location in the Bay of Bengal is crucial. It is a bridge between South and Southeast Asia," she stated.

Prof Datta emphasised the necessity for nuanced and layered diplomacy, stating, "Modest diplomacy will now not work."

BEI Distinguished Fellow Farooq Sobhan pointed out that amid geopolitical competition and global shifts like the Russia-Ukraine war, addressing corruption and strengthening democracy is vital for Bangladesh's survival and improvement.

BEI President Humayun Kabir said the role of Bangladesh's growth trajectory is driven by its people, particularly the youth and diaspora.

Former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and other experts echoed the importance of professionalised diplomacy and drawing lessons from successful models like Singapore and India.