Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:26 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Bombs hurled at former minister Tariqul's house in Jashore

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:24 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:26 PM
Photo: Collected

At least 15 crude bombs were exploded in front of the house of former BNP minister Tariqul Islam on Ghop Jail Road in Jashore early today.

No one was injured in the incident, however, panic spread throughout the town after the blasts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge A Razzak said, "The police visited the spot immediately after the blasts. We are investigating. No one filed any complaint with the police yet."

Tariqul Islam's son Anindya Islam Amit is the BNP executive committee's acting organising secretary.

Shantanu Islam Sumit, a brother of Amit, said that at around 12:30am, bombs were exploded one after another in front of their resident on Ghop Jail road.

The attackers also threw a bomb at Amit's uncle's house nearby, he added.

According to local sources, a group of masked miscreants in 7-8 motorcycles detonated 15-20 bombs in front of the house of Tariqul Islam. and his son Amit.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
high court
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আপিল খারিজ, জামায়াতের নিবন্ধন বাতিলের রায় বহাল

জামায়াতের নিবন্ধন বাতিলে হাইকোর্টের রায় বহাল থাকল। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

ইসির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির খোঁজ নিলো কমনওয়েলথ পর্যবেক্ষক দল

২৪ মিনিট আগে
X