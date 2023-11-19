Bombs hurled at former minister Tariqul's house in Jashore

At least 15 crude bombs were exploded in front of the house of former BNP minister Tariqul Islam on Ghop Jail Road in Jashore early today.

No one was injured in the incident, however, panic spread throughout the town after the blasts.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge A Razzak said, "The police visited the spot immediately after the blasts. We are investigating. No one filed any complaint with the police yet."

Tariqul Islam's son Anindya Islam Amit is the BNP executive committee's acting organising secretary.

Shantanu Islam Sumit, a brother of Amit, said that at around 12:30am, bombs were exploded one after another in front of their resident on Ghop Jail road.

The attackers also threw a bomb at Amit's uncle's house nearby, he added.

According to local sources, a group of masked miscreants in 7-8 motorcycles detonated 15-20 bombs in front of the house of Tariqul Islam. and his son Amit.