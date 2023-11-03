Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 3, 2023 03:31 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 03:37 PM

Bangladesh

Bomb-like object found in Ishwardi rail junction

Photo: Collected

A bomb-like object was found on the rail track in Ishwardi Rail Junction area early today.

A bomb disposal unit from Rajshahi rushed to the spot and recovered it this morning, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Harunuzzaman Romel, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi railway police station, confirmed that the object was wrapped with red scotch tape on the rail line near the junction.

"We have not confirmed yet whether it's a bomb or not. Investigation is on," the OC said.

Asked, Pakshey Divisional Railway Manager Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad said that it might have been a ploy to spread panic.

"There is no disruption of train movement," he added.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

