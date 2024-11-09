Bomb explosion: ‘Boma Arman’ held from Geneva Camp

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion have arrested an accused in a case filed over the death of a man in a bomb explosion in Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The arrestee, Md Arman, alias Boma Arman, was held from the camp on Thursday evening.

Shihab Karim, senior assistant superintendent of police (media) of Rab-2, confirmed the arrest yesterday.

Arman was handed over to Mohammadpur Police Station.

On November 1, two drug-peddling groups clashed over the control of Geneva Camp. At one point, Arman reportedly threw a crude bomb at his rivals, injuring 10 to 12 bystanders, including Raj.

Raj was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On November 6, the victim's cousin filed a murder case with Mohammadpur Police Station, naming several individuals, including Arman.