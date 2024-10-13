Bolstering Ties: Foreign secy meets key US officials

In a series of meetings with key US officials between October 7 and 14, Bangladesh foreign secretary Jasim Uddin discussed the reforms of the democratic institutions and upholding of democratic values, as well as accountability for human rights violations.

In his first visit to the US after assuming office, Jasim Uddin met UN officials in New York and then flew to Washington and held meetings with key US officials, including US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for South Asia Lindsey W Ford, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, among others.

Labour rights, Rohingya crisis, trade and investment, regional security and Indo-Pacific Strategy of the US were also discussed as Dhaka and Washington stepped up efforts to deepen relationship following the formation of Bangladesh's interim government.

Jasim also met US Assistant Secretary Ambassador Donald Lu, Acting Assistant Secretary Marta C Youth, Deputy Assistant Secretary Nicole Chulick, Deputy Assistant Secretary Monica Ager Jacobsen, as well as Director Alla P Kamins.

"US values Bangladesh as a partner in the Indo-Pacific region and our strong collaboration as their leading partner on Rohingya response and number one source of FDI," Uzra Zeya posted on X after meeting with the foreign secretary.

Jasim Uddin and John Bass discussed ways to build on and deepen Bangladesh-US bilateral collaboration and advance impactful cooperation in priority areas.

"We discussed the vital importance of US-Bangladesh cooperation for regional security and prosperity," John Bass wrote on X.

Jasim Uddin termed his meeting with Lindsey Ford "very insightful and candid" on diverse issues, including the interim government's reform agenda, democratic transition, economic and security issues, regional stability, Rohingya crisis, labour law, among others.

With Brendan Lynch, the foreign secretary discussed the aspects of mutual cooperation to diversify export, duty-free and quota-free access of Bangladeshi RMG products produced from cotton imported from US.

They also spoke on simplification of registration and reduction of registration fees for pharmaceutical products, labour law reforms, and access to funds from the US International Development Finance Cooperation.

Washington earlier called upon Dhaka to improve labour conditions for GSP, which was suspended in 2013, and for access to DFC fund.