Bangladesh
Star Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:23 AM

Bangladesh

Boi Mela extended by two days

Star Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Photo: Emran Mahfuz/Star

The duration of this year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been extended by two days.

The fair will continue till Saturday, with permission granted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Mohammad Nurul Huda, director general of Bangla Academy.

He said the PM gave her approval in response to publishers' request. It was supposed to end Thursday.

The Boi Mela will operate from 11:00am to 9:00pm, following the regular weekend schedule, with the initial two hours dedicated to Shishu Prohor (children's hour).

A formal letter on the time extension will be issued today.

