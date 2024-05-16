Bogura cold storage fined for stocking 5 lakh eggs

A cold storage has been fined by Bogura's Kahalu upazila administration for illegally storing around five lakh eggs.

Kahalu Upazila Nirbahi Officer Merina Afroz and Kahalu Upazila Livestock Officer Mahbub Hasan Chowdhury conducted the raid at "Afrin Cold Storage" located at Muroil Bazar area under the upazila around 2.30pm yesterday.

"We had information that certain cold storage facilities were stocking eggs to create an artificial crisis," Merina Afroz told The Daily Star. "We raided some cold storages based on this."

"To create a false supply crisis, Afrin Cold Storage has stored approximately five lakh eggs [4,88,388 eggs]. We have fined Tk 20,000," she added.

The UNO also ordered the storage authorities to market the eggs within the next seven days. Otherwise strong actions will be taken, he warned.

"They held onto the eggs for a very long time. Eggs can't be kept in storage for longer than 15–20 days. Additionally, they kept the eggs in a subpar setting, UNO said.

Mahbub Hasan Chowdhury said, "We also found some spoiled eggs there."