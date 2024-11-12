Bogura AL leader dies in jail custody

A ward-level Awami League leader, who undergoing treatment at the hospital in Bogura District Jail, died early today.

The deceased is Shahidul Islam Ratan, 55, general secretary of the Awami League's Ward No 15 unit in Bogura town.

He was declared dead at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital around 2:00am, said Bogura Jail Superintendent Faruk Ahmed.

Shahidul had been in custody since October 4 in connection with an explosives case. He had health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and respiratory problems, the superintendent said.

"When his condition worsened at the jail hospital last night, he was transferred to the medical hospital, where he was declared dead," he added.

However, a district Awami League leader, wishing anonymity, alleged that the jail authorities failed to act promptly when Shahidul's condition worsened around midnight, resulting in delays in his transfer to the hospital.

The body is kept in the hospital morgue and will be handed over to the family after an autopsy.