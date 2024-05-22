Bogura-3 MP's father elected upazila chairman

Sirajul Islam Khan Raju, father of Bogura-3 lawmaker, has been elected chairman of Adamdighi upazila yesterday.

Raju is the father of Saifullah Al Mehedi Badhon, MP of Bogura-3 constituency.

The second phase of the sixth upazila parishad election was held yesterday in 156 upazilas across the country.

Raju secured 39,832 votes and his nearest competitor Rashedul Islam got 32,228 votes, according to the result declared by the upazila election office.

Before the election, the ruling Awami League directed the offspring, family members and close relatives of the party's ministers and members of parliament, not to contest in the upazila parishad polls.

The second phase of the upazila elections saw a low turnout like in the first phase.

After voting ended, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said that over 30 percent votes were cast in the second phase.

"It was not encouraging," he said.