Body yet to be returned to family

The body of Jayanta Kumar Singh, 14, who was fatally shot by BSF personnel on Monday along the Thakurgaon border, has yet to be returned to his family.

The incident occurred as Jayanta, a seventh grader, was attempting to cross into India.

Jayanta's mother, Adhori Rani, is reported to be in a state of distress following her son's death.

His father, Mahadev Kumar Singh, who was also injured in the shooting, is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Rangpur.

Jayanta's maternal grandfather, who resides in India, had advised the family to send Jayanta for safety following the August 5 changeover of the government.

Acting on this, Mahadev assisted Jayanta and several others in crossing the border.

However, as they moved approximately 200 yards into Indian territory, they were fired upon by BSF patrols. Jayanta was struck in the head and died instantly.

In the chaos, Mahadev attempted to recover Jayanta's body but got shot too. He was forced to retreat, leaving his son's body behind on the other side of the border.

Border Guard Bangladesh officials have said they are still awaiting information from the BSF regarding the return of Jayanta's body.