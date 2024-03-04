Body recovered

Bangladesh
Police yesterday recovered the body of an unidentified youth from a rubber plantation in Tangail's Madhupur upazila.

The body, bearing burns on the face and numerous other places, was found by locals in the rubber plantation in Pirgachha area of the upazila around noon, police said.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body, said Mollah Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Madhupur Police Station.

The body was later sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsy and police are looking for the identity of the deceased, aged approximately 24 years. The exact cause of death will be found after we get the post-mortem report, he added.

