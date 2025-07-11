Body of newborn recovered in Gazipur

Bangladesh
Police recovered the body of a newborn from near a culvert in Gazipur's Baniarchala Purbapara area today.

Locals discovered the body inside a carton around 9:00am and immediately informed Joydebpur Police Station, confirmed Sub-Inspector (SI) Shovan of Joydebpur Police Station.

The station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Touhid Ahmed told The Daily Star, "The process of taking legal action in this regard is underway."

However, the identity of the newborn and the exact cause of death are not yet known, he added.

