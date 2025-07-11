Body of missing child found in jute field after 5 days in Kishoreganj

Five days after she went missing, police today recovered the decomposed body of a six-year-old girl from a jute field near her home in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Roja Moni, daughter of Mohammad Sumon Mia of Charmaria village.

According to locals, Roja was last seen playing in front of her house on the afternoon of July 6. When she did not return, her family launched a frantic search but failed to locate her.

This morning, a resident of the area went to cut grass in the jute field behind the house and noticed a foul smell. Upon closer inspection, he found the child's half-decomposed body and informed the family.

On information, the police went and recovered the body at around 11:30am, confirmed Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Al Mamun.

The body was sent it to the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Morgue for an autopsy, the OC said, adding that further legal action was underway.