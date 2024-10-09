Body of man killed BSF handed over to BGB in Cumilla

The body of a man, who was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Bibirbazar land port in Cumilla's Sadar South upazila yesterday afternoon.

BSF handed over the body of Kamal Hossain around 3:00pm, said Md Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar South Police Station.

Kamal Hossain, a resident of Kuriapara area of the upazila, was shot by the BSF near the Joshpur Border Outpost (BOP) Monday evening after crossing approximately 25 metres into Indian territory, said Lt Col Iftekhar Hossain, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-10 in Cumilla.

Following the shooting, the BSF took possession of Kamal's body, he added.

After initiating contact with the BSF, the BGB coordinated the legal process to receive Kamal's body, the OC said.

Kamal's son, Sifat Hossain, told The Daily Star that his father had been resting after lunch when neighbours asked him to help cut trees near the border pillar.

"The BSF shot him from outside the wire fence and then took his body to the Indian side," he said.

The body will be handed over to the family following necessary formalities, the OC said.