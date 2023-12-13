Body found from sewer inside Rajshahi lawmaker’s office

The decomposed body of an Awami League activist was recovered from a sewer on the office premises of lawmaker Omor Faruk Chowdhury of Rajshahi-1 constituency in the city yesterday.

The deceased is Noynal Uddin, 62, of Syampur area in Paba upazila, said Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

Police recovered the body around 11:30am after one of the staffers of MP's office reported about it, he said.

A guard of the neighbouring Theme Omor Plaza, a business complex that's also owned by the MP, reported an odour around 7:00am, said Jubayer Hossain, a security inspector of the complex. "Then we noticed a body inside the sewer and informed the police," he said.

CID and PBI members inspected the crime scene and the body was sent for autopsy.

A moneybag was found with the body, which helped in identifying him, said Jamirul.

"We are looking into it," he added.

Noynal had been missing for the last three days, and he had no close relatives, said his nephew Abdur Rahim.

"He was a dedicated party activist," said Masud Rana, a member of the AL district unit.

Contacted, MP Omor Faruk said, "I left the office at 10:00pm on Monday. The office premises remained closed afterwards. I have no idea about the incident."

"The office premises remain crowded with people from dawn till dusk. I have been holding election preparatory meetings at the office daily and a lot of people attend them. Nothing unusual occurred there in the last few days," he said.