Body of ex-BGMEA vice-president Abdullah Hil Rakib to arrive in Dhaka Friday

The body of Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of Team Group and former senior vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), who died in Canada on Sunday, will arrive in Dhaka on Friday.

According to family sources, the body of Rakib will depart from Canada on Thursday (June 12) and is scheduled to arrive at Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30pm on Friday (June 13), said Mohiuddin Rubel, former BGMEA director and additional managing director of Denim Expert Limited.

Later, the body will be taken directly to his Banani residence.

Rakib's first namaz-e-janaza will be held on Wednesday at Sunnat Jamaat Mosque in the Danforth area of Canada's Toronto at 7:00pm local time.

Later, a second namaz-e-janaza will be held at BGMEA Bhaban on June 14.

He will be buried at Banani Graveyard following a third namaz-e-janaza at Banani Mosque on June 14.

Rakib and Captain Md Saifuzzaman, a senior pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, died in an accident in Canada while boating in a lake on Sunday (June 8).

Leaders of BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) expressed profound shock over the demise of Rakib.