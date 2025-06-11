Body of easy bike driver recovered from river in Rajbari

Police recovered the body of a battery-run easy bike driver from the Chandana River near Chandpur Bridge area under Rajbari's Kalukhali upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Pramanik, 42, said Kalukhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zahedur Rahman.

The body has been sent to the Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination, the OC said, adding that they are investigating whether it was a case of murder.

Efforts are underway to trace the missing vehicle, he added.

Aslam, who had previously worked as a manager at a brick kiln, had purchased the vehicle six months ago and had since been driving it to support his family.

Quoting family members, police said Aslam left home with the three-wheeler around 10:00am yesterday. His last phone conversation with his wife was around noon.

When he did not return home in the evening and stopped responding to calls -- his phone was found switched off around 10:00pm -- relatives began searching for him.

This morning, the family was informed that a body had been found in the river near Chandpur Bridge. They later identified it as Aslam's.