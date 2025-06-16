Body of 6-year-old found in Netrokona slaughterhouse

A bloodied body of a six-year-old child was recovered from a slaughterhouse this morning in Netrokona's Madan upazila.

The victim, Sourav, a pre-schooler, was found dead around 9:30am inside a slaughterhouse owned by a local resident Bonar Chowdhury.

The incident occurred under Fatehpur union of the upazila.

The union parishad Chairman Samiul Hayder Talukder Shafi confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.

According to the victim's family, Sourav had left home in the morning to attend private tutoring at a neighbour's house.

After the lesson, he stopped by a nearby shop but never returned home.

His family started searching for him, and later, locals discovered his body in the slaughterhouse located next to the shop.

"I was cleaning the shed when I suddenly saw the child's blood-covered body lying there. I cried out in shock, and soon neighbours and family members rushed in and identified him," said Bonar.

Sourav's father Soibullah told The Daily Star, "I have no idea why my little boy was killed. I don't have any known enemies in the area. I just want justice for my son."

Madan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Naim Muhammad Nahid Hasan said, "Upon receiving the news, we went to the scene. After preparing the inquest report, the body was sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination."

"We haven't received any formal complaint yet, but appropriate legal action will be taken once a complaint is filed," the OC added.